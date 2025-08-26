Farming Talk with Sophie Dwerryhouse: Beating rural crime together

​​​​A persistent and growing threat, rural crime not only endangers livelihoods but is also an inconvenience, disrupting business operations and adding unplanned costs.

From livestock worrying and machinery theft, to fly-tipping and hare coursing, the challenges of rural crime vary and are constant. Despite this, the farming and landowning sector has shown great resilience in the face of adversity.

This year’s National Rural Crime Week

In the run up to this year’s National Rural Crime Week, which is taking place September 8-12, there is an opportunity for everyone to be involved.

The initiative is supported by police forces, rural organisations and community groups, and aims to highlight the scale of rural crime, promoting collaboration between farmers, landowners and law enforcement.

This is done through various campaigns, events and insight-sharing, championing victims, putting them at the centre of the conversation, and highlighting those who may feel overlooked, isolated and unheard. The Country Land and Business Association is proud to offer their support.

This week is all about bringing to light the unique challenges faced by rural communities such as criminals targeting isolated properties, long response times and limited surveillance.

It also reminds us that rural crime is not victimless. Every piece of stolen equipment, every damaged fence, every dumped load of waste cuts into already tight margins and causes real stress to those trying to make a living from the land.

Prevention is Key

Prevention starts within the community and there are steps which can be taken.

Data is extremely important and drives police resources so every incident, no matter how small, should be reported.

Invest in deterrents such as motion sensor lighting, CCTV and secure storage. GPS trackers and remote monitoring tools for machinery, as well as gate alarms can also be effective and are becoming more affordable.

Staying connected with your neighbours is one of the most effective ways to help prevent rural crime. Community-based initiatives like rural or farm watch schemes create networks of locals who act as extra eyes and ears, serving as a first line of defence in the countryside.

Country Land and Business Association, Midlands Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse. Picture: Country Land and Business Association

By Country Land and Business Association, Midlands Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse



