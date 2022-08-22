Tractor run pays tribute to Rowley Jones

Enjoying the tractor run is Sue Clarke on her MF 35. Picture courtesy of E A Bates

Competition was fierce as drivers gathered at Llanddewi Village Hall with their vehicles polished for the occasion to take part in the 23rd Llanddewi Tractor Run in aid of charity.

Organiser Barry Bevan thanked everyone for taking part and asked for a minute's silence and hand clap in honour of Rowley Jones who helped set up and organise the Tractor Run for 21 successive occasions with his friend, Dennis Davies.

Gareth Rees led the tractors from the start to take a right turn to climb the first hill of the day before turning left to tour the farm track through the Bevan’s family farm passing the windmill and on to meet the Heartsease Road.

Here the convoy turned right, heading downhill to cross the Heart of Wales railway at Dolau Station, before bearing left towards Kingshead Cottages and on to pick up the Llanbister Road, passing through the community of Cwm Y Gwaist to arrive at Llanbister Road.

They then crossed back over the railway bridge, turning right to climb over the Cefn to the Rhos-grug.

Heading east the procession took the stony track up Ligo Rocks to Beacon Hill and then the tractors picked up the hill track across the heather strewn moor to Tyn Yr Ynn where they rejoined the tarred road.

Heading homeward, the drivers went over Maelienydd, to Heartsease and travelled down to return to the Village Hall.