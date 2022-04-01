Fuel and fertiliser theft a growing concern

Keith Fowles, owner of KLF Insurance Brokers

An increase in fuel theft has been reported across the country and as fertiliser prices surge, the threat from thieves targeting farms is sky high.

Now is the time to reduce the risk of losing valuable supplies to these criminals.

Farmers must increase their security measures. The use of CCTV cameras, smart water, strong lighting and security fences can help, as well as innovative technology such as installing infra-red beams which send alerts to mobile phones and geo-fencing, which triggers an alarm if tractors go beyond farm boundaries.

Keep field and farmyard gates closed and locked, and block exit points that aren’t used.

As prices rise, it’s also important to keep in regular contact with farm insurers to make sure there is adequate cover in place for the fuel, fertiliser and stored crops on the farm.