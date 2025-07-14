Quick-thinking farmer stops hedge fire near Bridgnorth escalating

A crew from Bridgnorth fire station was called to Millfields Way by Lower Eudon, near Bridgnorth at around 7pm on Sunday (July 13) where firefighters faced more than 20 metres of hedge ablaze.

However, a local farmer was praised after he managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to a nearby crop field.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Twenty metres of hedge was destroyed by fire. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

“Again some quick thinking by a farmer who stopped the fire entering his field of crop which meant the incident would have rapidly escalated. Thank you.”