Reform councillors announce support for 160,000-bird Sheriffhales chicken farm project

Shropshire Council is currently considering an application for land southwest of Manor Farm in Sheriffhales, between Shifnal and Newport.

The proposal is for new poultry houses along with infrastructure, with plans for the site to house up to 160,000 chickens.

Hundreds of objections have been submitted to the plan - but predominantly from outside Sheriffhales.

The farm's owner, Anthony Robinson hosted an open event on Friday (July 11) encouraging residents to visit the farm and discuss the plans.

A number of Shropshire Council's Reform councillors, including Elizabeth Barker, who represents Shifnal Rural, attended.

Following the visit Councillor Barker said she and her colleague support the proposals - provided planning conditions are followed.

Reform councillors visited Manor Farm to speak with its owner about the plans

She said: "As members of Reform and personally, we strongly back British farmers and take great pride in supporting a proper British farmer."

She added: "A number of Reform councillors attended a public meeting at Manor Farm which had been organised by the Mr Robinson for local residents to see the proposed site, inspect the plans and to have all their questions addressed.

"Despite there having been a large number of objections, mainly from people outside of Sheriffhales, only one resident attended the meeting."

Councillor Barker said Mr Robinson had "answered all questions very comprehensively", adding that he had "demonstrated a very clear commitment to environmental responsibility in his plans".

The Shifnal Rural councillor said they were satisfied that planting proposed would reduce the visual impact of the plans, and that proposed vehicles coming to and from the farm would not "significantly impact local highways".

She added that odour assessment for the plan said the smell will be monitored, with control measures if it becomes an issue, that the waste will be taken away to an anaerobic digester - preventing environmental harm, runoff, contamination and odour leakage - and that the applicant has pledged to take the 'better chicken commitment'.

Councillor Barker said that provided conditions are followed, she and her colleagues would support the plans.

She said: "Great care has been taken with the application to ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed.

"Even so I do understand the residents' nervousness that the conditions in the planning application won’t be met.

"Mr Robinson will need to ensure the proposed sustainable drainage systems are implemented and well maintained.

"From what was observed during a tour of the farm, which was extremely well maintained, we had no concerns that this will not be done properly."

She added: "As long as the conditions are met, he has my full support."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.