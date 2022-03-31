Oliver Scott, who is farm manager at Bradford Estates

While we’re shocked by what’s unfolding, it’s easy to think the war only impacts us in a relatively minor way. That’s not the case.

When imports cease we realise how much we rely on them. Only 60 per cent of our crops are produced here. Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat, followed by Ukraine. Will we stop exporting so we can keep homegrown produce here?

Uncertainty makes for volatile markets and higher prices. The conflict has also led to huge rises in diesel and fertiliser prices. Farmers could buy less fertiliser, but this will potentially lead to lower production at a time when supplies from overseas are under threat.

Retailers will pass costs onto consumers, but I suspect they currently don’t appreciate potential pressures on the supply chain. We could be heading towards a potential food crisis which will impact initially on developing countries, followed by the UK and EU.

There’s much talk about ending our reliance on Russia for gas and oil. The same is true for exported cereal crops. We need to produce more in the UK and keep it here.