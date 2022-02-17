Farming family diversifies, with milk and milkshakes sold a mile away in St Martin's store

Simon Baynes MP with Charles and Edward Evans

Mr Baynes, the MP for Clwyd South, visited Forge Farm in Pont-y-Blew.

During his visit to the dairy farm, he met with Charles and Fiona Evans and their son, Edward.

The Evans family has farmed the land at the 180-acre Forge Farm for more than 100 years, and currently has 80 cows.

The cows are milked twice a day, with some of the morning’s milk being pasteurised on site and delivered to the farm’s vending machine at Stan’s Superstore just over a mile away.

During the visit, Mr Baynes was able to hear about the family's efforts to diversify.

Customers at Stan's Superstore can purchase glass milk bottles for £2, which can then be re-used at every visit – with the machine dispensing milk and milkshakes. The re-usable glass bottles also reduce the food miles involved in bringing the milk to customers and reduce the overall carbon footprint of Forge Farm’s activities. Currently, customers are able to choose from eight milkshake flavours that are available at the vending machine.