Great farming tradition of working together

While many farms are in isolated locations, there have always been occasions for members of farming families to meet up, whether it be at the local market, festive and family celebrations, and of course the Women's Institute and the Young Farmers Clubs.

For farmers’ wives, who traditionally had no time for activities off the farm, the monthly meeting of their WI was a high point, where they could meet up, discuss problems, swap ideas and recipes, and learn new skills such as craft. This inevitably led to friendly competitions!

Similarly, the YFCs provide opportunities for the younger population. Many of today’s leaders found their skills through their local YFC, using experience acquired both in and outside agriculture.

And we never stop learning, working together to find solutions to the many problems arising in the industry today.