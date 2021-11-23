£27 million for farmers to boost productivity

Farmers, foresters and growers, including contractors, will be able to apply for grants to buy new equipment and infrastructure to help to improve efficiency and productivity.
A £27 million pot has been made available which is split across two strands with the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund for smaller grants for equipment from a set list, and the Farming Transformation Fund for more substantial technology.
We at Moule & Co have a 100 per cent success rate in applications made to previous rounds of similar grants, so here are our three top tips for a successful application:
1 Act quickly; 2 Read the guidance and priorities; 3 Be thorough with the information required.
The deadline for Farming Equipment and Technology Fund is January 7, 2022 and the Farming Transformation Fund will close on January 12, 2022.
Melanie Holt, rural chartered surveyor & agricultural valuer, Moule & Co