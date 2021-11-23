£27 million for farmers to boost productivity

Melanie Holt, rural chartered surveyor & agricultural valuer, Moule & Co

Farmers, foresters and growers, including contractors, will be able to apply for grants to buy new equipment and infrastructure to help to improve efficiency and productivity.

A £27 million pot has been made available which is split across two strands with the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund for smaller grants for equipment from a set list, and the Farming Transformation Fund for more substantial technology.

We at Moule & Co have a 100 per cent success rate in applications made to previous rounds of similar grants, so here are our three top tips for a successful application:

1 Act quickly; 2 Read the guidance and priorities; 3 Be thorough with the information required.

The deadline for Farming Equipment and Technology Fund is January 7, 2022 and the Farming Transformation Fund will close on January 12, 2022.