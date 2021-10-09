Act now to review your farm business

FarmingPublished:

With reductions in BPS payments beginning this year, taking a wait-and-see approach isn’t an option for farmers who are supported by this income.

Emma Steele, knowledge exchange manager, AHDB Beef & Lamb
AHDB’s Farm Business Review service, funded by the Defra Future Farming Resilience Fund, is designed to help those most affected prepare for the biggest agricultural policy shift in a generation.

Aimed at beef, sheep, dairy, cereals and oilseeds producers across England, this free and impartial service provides expert advice and an online self-assessment tool to support farm businesses through this transition period.

Those who take part will benefit from a one-to-one consultation with an experienced farm adviser to discuss your options and help you get the most out of AHDB’s tools and resources.

The AHDB Farm Business Review service will run until February 2022, so act now to help futureproof your farm business by signing up on our website at https://ahdb.org.uk/farm-business-review.

