Danger on the roads

And the increase in people getting out and about for fresh air and fitness also brings pedestrians and cyclist on to these roads. At this time of year, there is more agricultural traffic as well.

So speed should be moderated in case there is a child, or a horse, or a lump of concrete dropped from a lorry round that corner. It might even be blocked completely.

With the technology in our vehicles nowadays, we always assume that we will be able to stop in time, but we do need to consider the repercussions if we couldn’t, and drive with more caution, thinking ahead and taking into account the road conditions, rather than simply daydreaming or listening to the latest streaming service.