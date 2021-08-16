New Shropshire Hills AONB funding

Joanna Wall, McCartneys.

The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme is aimed towards improving and benefiting climate, nature, people and places.

The scheme aims to sequest carbon, reduce flood risk, maintain important habitats, enhance flora and fauna and preserve the historic landscape, to name but a few. Proposals can be put forward on an individual basis by farmers, to be approved by local assessment panels to ensure they meet the programme’s objectives.

The maximum grant is £250,000, with the minimum being £3,000. Revenue and capital funding is available. Where there is no apparent commercial gain, 100 per cent of costs will be repaid. However, where commercial gain is sought 40 per cent to 80 per cent of costs can be claimed.

Common land is also eligible, as well as farmer cooperatives.

This programme is for one-off projects only and is not an agri-environment scheme. However, it is designed to work alongside the Countryside Stewardship Scheme and future Environment Land Management Scheme.

Applications for the first year close on January 31, 2022. All projects be completed by March 2024.