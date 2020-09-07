Grants could make real difference

The European Regional Development Fund Programme will distribute grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to small and medium-sized businesses to help with access to new technology and other equipment as well as professional, legal, financial or other advice to help businesses get back on track.

The scheme, which has been allocated £20m, is being administered by the 38 growth hubs led by the Local Enterprise Partnerships across the country, all of which are being awarded a minimum of £250,000 to get the programme rolling.

While open to all small and medium-sized businesses, this grant funding is a good opportunity for farmers and rural business owners to invest in some relatively low capital cost equipment or professional advice that could make a real difference as they recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

Businesses will need to provide a quote for any work or purchases they intend to fund, and work must not have started on the project or goods been purchased.

To have the best chance of securing a grant, businesses should prepare now.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones is head of rural at Savills in Telford