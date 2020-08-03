Thinking of where food comes from

But during lockdown people had to resort to what they had in their cupboards – or freezers - and came up with new ideas, incorporating the best of what is seasonal.

What will happen in the future? Where will our food come from? In the past, marketing boards controlled food production, but more recently the major supermarkets have done this, importing more and more so that there are year-long supplies. Will Brexit affect this? Should we be doing more to promote British food and farming?

In 1989, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Food (the forerunner of Defra) celebrated its centenary with British Food & Farming Year, culminating in a festival in Hyde Park, but also creating a network of local organisations, promoting British food. Special school packs gave information on where food comes from, the seasonality, the work force, the mechanisation and the history of agriculture.

Is there a place for a similar promotion?

People want sustainable food production, but it must be affordable, and with innovations in technology, the opportunities are there.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury