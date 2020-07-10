Fund to help flooded farms

The £6 million Farming Recovery Fund was put into place by Defra to support farmers seriously affected by Storm Dennis. The storm wiped out arable crops and pasture land, damaged properties and left farmland unworkable.

Shropshire particularly suffered, with the River Severn recording its second highest peaks at a number of locations within the county since records started in 1952. The Teme also recorded its second highest peaks at both Tenbury Wells and Ludlow.

The impact has been far-reaching for many, as we’ve seen first-hand at Madeleys.

Affected farms along the length of the River Severn in Shropshire are eligible to apply for between £500 and £25,000. Those alongside the River Teme are eligible at Tenbury Wells, and between Ludlow and Bromfield.

The fund can provide assistance to cover non-insurable items and activities such as re-cultivation, reseeding, reinstating field boundaries, stone walls, gates, tracks and gateways and removing debris from agricultural land.

Applications for the Farming Recovery Fund can be submitted until the end of August.

Paul Madeley is managing director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors in Much Wenlock