Grants for green projects

The firm has pledged at least £500,000 from increased sales during the Covid-19 pandemic into drafts for the green and good.

The fund has four main aims and grants are available for projects that conserve and restore forest and other terrestrial ecosystems, conserve and restore freshwater resources, demonstrate sustainable agriculture and food systems, and optimise nature’s contribution to sustainable development.

The amount and award of grant funding will be discretionary, based on what is requested in the application, but there are three tiers of funding;£10,000 to £100,000; £100,000 to £300,000; and £300,000-plus.

Grants for accepted projects will be awarded in February 2021.

Ecover are looking for projects that have a direct impact on the planet or at least a credible hypothesis of how this impact will be achieved, and applicants who understand the interconnected impacts on nature, people and climate and are driven by a desire for long-term change. Projects are required to already have proof of concept, so there’s still time before the closing date of September 1 to get pipeline ideas off the ground.

Melanie Holt, Rural Chartered Surveyor, Agricultural Valuer & Planning Consultant, Moule & Co