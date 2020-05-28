Our land army is ready and willing

Agricultural and food businesses are grappling with workforce deficits under the current restrictions. The normal routes for securing workers aren’t feasible, but we have temporary workers in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Powys ready to work now.

Until the current crisis is over, we won’t be charging new or existing clients any agency fees. That means all they will pay is the worker’s wage (that is, national minimum wage), plus the National Insurance contribution and the working time directive contribution. It is the equivalent cost of firms hiring workers themselves.

We hope this not only provides real support for business right now, but it means when we are out of this pandemic there will still be thriving local businesses, produce won’t have rotted in fields, and local food will be readily available for all.

We are proud that 95 per cent of our temps currently in work are fulfilling key workers roles in the food and waste sectors, and we hope we can help more businesses to flourish at this time.

Stuart Danks, director at DM Recruitment