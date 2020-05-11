Working through the lockdown

This has included furloughing a significant number of surveyors and admin staff to help ensure the future survival of the business.

With only the bare bones remaining, we have however been able to keep projects moving forward, thankfully due to the systems which we already had in place. The department works from two central cores. However our surveyors have the ability to work from any location due to our computer systems. This meant a relatively easy adaption to working from home, with no stressful alterations to working practices (other than the not-so-quiet kids!)

With our usual working arrangements purely relocated to home comfort, we have been able to carry on working on planning projects with relative ease.

To give you an idea of our planning work, in the last couple of weeks two of us have submitted 14 planning applications.

So, while the times may be difficult at the moment, as a department we are still progressing jobs, speaking to clients, the planning officers, building control and builders with a view of keeping everything moving forward.

Geraint Jones, McCartneys LLP