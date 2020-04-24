Wynnstay stores are open for business

Supporting farmers is what we do, and now more than ever we’re providing an essential service to our customers particularly during the busy lambing and calving spring season.

However, the health and safety of our key workers is also paramount for us to be able to deliver this service, which is why we had to make the difficult decision to stop entry to our Wynnstay Stores. This means there are some changes to how customers order and collect products.

To adhere with government guidelines on social distancing, orders now need to be booked over the phone or by email in advance, either onto customer accounts or paid by card.

No cash will be taken when collecting goods – this all needs to be done in advance of coming to the store.

When collecting, we ask that customers don’t leave their vehicles. On arrival, please sound the horn if staff are not obvious, and our team will come and load your goods.

Wynnstay are here to support, and our store teams are working hard to be able to provide the essential items needed, so please be mindful of this when ordering.

Gareth Davies is Wynnstay CEO