Coping with the virus crisis

It is no different at Harper Adams University, where a rapid transition to online learning and reduced on-site operations mean that most of our staff and students are working from home.

However, we still have over 140 students on site who are unable to travel, some to their homes in the UK and others to international destinations, and we need to look after them with support from our on-site key worker staff.

The Government has asked universities to continue teaching and assessments for this academic year. We have been busy supporting our students and staff through many new practical arrangements and Government directives to ensure that we maintain the high standards of our provision.

And, of course, we need to look after the animals in our care and continue to run the university farm to help supply food to the nation.

Our aim is to ensure that we continue to supply highly skilled people to the food industry that is playing an important role in the fight against Covid-19. There are many challenges ahead but the university will do all it can to help tackle this public health emergency.

Dr David Llewellyn is Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University