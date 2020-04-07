Solutions for the food supply chain

Farmers are coping with the increase in food requirements while offsetting the challenges faced by the Covid-19 outbreak, such as struggling to recruit seasonal labourers to pick fruit and vegetables and shifting supply routes.

This is the time for solutions; to find ways to support the food supply chain and keep up with growing demand.

As supermarket shelves have been cleared amid panic buying and stockpiling, it is a stark reminder that we need to keep working on innovations for sustainable food production in the future, with the global population likely increase by more than 35 per cent by 2050.

Social distancing measures are making it harder to collaborate, so going digital to share farming ideas and knowledge is paramount to staying connected at this time. Here at Farm491 we have adapted our upcoming programme of agritech events for the online world.

We have a series of webinars coming up which can offer important advice around coping with the current situation and also sessions that will inspire innovation. Visit farm491.com/events for more information.

Sarah Carr, Innovation Specialist at Farm491