About 300 people attended a Powys village show in warm, dry and perfect weather

Some of the entries at this year's Llanyre show. Image by Ben L Brown Photography

A first prize winner in the wreath, swag or garland category. Image by Ben L Brown Photography

There was football skills, a dog show and music from the local silver band at this year’s Llanyre Show on August 2.

Organisers said the show was well attended, the arts and crafts events attracted many excellent entries and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves at the popular annual event.

The show was officially opened by David Parsons and there was a full afternoon of fun for all the family with some new side show games and many other stalls and attractions

Special attractions included Super Strikers Football Skills, Mid and West Wales Fire Service doing demonstrations on how to avoid fires at your home, and Llandrindod Wells Silver Band provided two musical interludes during the afternoon.

There were refreshments, craft tent competitions, needlework and craft, art, flower craft produce, horticulture, cookery, country skills and crafts, agriculture and photography, a dog show, and sports including children’s and senior events.

The overall cup winners included Tracey Owen in cookery, Glenys Bufton for horticulture, Simon Strang for country skills and crafts, and Jenny Williams in the art category.

In flower craft Rita Drew was the overall winner while Karen Brown won the needlework and craft, Alison Strang won the photography section, Brenda Jones won the produce category, Hayley Simcox won the best dog in show category and Dylan McCann won the best child handler prize.

The show committee thanked the Gibson-Watt family for their kind support and Mr Lindsay Smith and family for the use of the field.