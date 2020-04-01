Vital conservation work continues

There is much uncertainty across the sector about the potential impacts on game shooting over the next 12 months.

In the meantime, vital conservation work of gamekeepers, many of whom work in social isolation for most of the year, continues this spring, like supplementary feeding, pest and predator control, and habitat management to deliver all the wider conservation benefits which game shooting brings.

Many shoots will now be busy ordering the seed for the many acres of cover crops which will shortly be planted across the British countryside, which include nectar and pollen mixes comprising a selection of wildflower seeds to provide long-season support for bees, butterflies, moths and hoverflies, plus wild bird seed mixtures which provide a vital food supply for seed-eating birds throughout the winter.

Arable field margins comprising a metre wide grass strip can also benefit wildlife in many ways, such as for ground nesting birds, beneficial insects, habitat for small mammals and rare arable plant species.

All the above measures for wildlife can be funded under the Countryside Stewardship Scheme which is currently open for applications.

Finally, remember there maybe someone you know who would appreciate a phone call.

Charlotte Marrison is chairman of Shropshire Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.