Best of county's farming to be celebrated with The Farmer and Shropshire Star's 2025 Rural Awards

These inaugural awards will shine a spotlight on the businesses, organisations, and individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our rural economy and way of life continue to thrive.

From seasoned agricultural pioneers to innovative young farmers, the Rural Awards will celebrate the full spectrum of talent and dedication that makes Shropshire’s countryside so extraordinary.

With 12 diverse award categories, there’s something for everyone involved in the region’s farming and rural industries.

Whether you’re a family-run farm shop, a sustainable innovator, or a young farmer with big dreams, we want to hear your story.

Categories include:

Family Business of the Year

Farm of the Year

Farm Shop of the Year

Educational Initiative of the Year

Farming/Rural Event of the Year

Rural Accommodation of the Year

Agricultural Business of Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Young Farmer of the Year

Farmer of the Year Sustainable Initiative Award

Farm Diversification Award

The awards are supported by category sponsors WR Partners, GS&PA Reeves, and HJ Lea Oakes, and nomination deadline is September 5 at 11.59pm.

The awards ceremony is on October 22 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Winners will be selected by an independent judging panel and announced at a glittering ceremony that promises to bring the community together in celebration of rural excellence.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at: www.nationalworldevents.com/tfra-2025

For all enquiries including sponsorship opportunities, contact Linda.Pritchard@nation alworld.com Telephone 07837308942