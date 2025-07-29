MP calls on government to do more to save local abattoirs from chop

This is despite Shropshire being home to the highest number of farm holdings in England, with farming and agriculture forming nearly 20% of enterprises in the county.

Mr Anderson’s call follows a visit to Heath Farm Meats in Cleobury Mortimer, which rear all their own beef, pork, lamb, and mutton. Earlier this year, the business was nominated in Stuart's Small Business Awards.

The MP has said that Shropshire's lack of smaller abattoirs forces farmers to transport livestock longer distances. This increases stress for animals and higher costs for farmers.

In recent years, the number of smaller red meat abattoirs has declined by a quarter. This has resulted in only four abattoir firms currently supplying about 70% of fresh beef in supermarkets.

Meanwhile, smaller poultry abattoirs have declined by around 40 per cent. Stuart has said that supporting smaller abattoirs would add resilience to food supply chains and the wider the farming network.

Mr Anderson has also said that investment in local infrastructure would ensure that they can continue to operate sustainably. In December 2023, the last government launched a £4 million 'Smaller Abattoir Fund.'

This scheme awarded capital grants ranging from £2,000 to £60,000 to help support smaller abattoirs. The maximum grant amount was then increased to £75,000.

The aim of the scheme was to deliver "a sustainable network of local smaller abattoirs, which will in turn help maintain reduced journey times to slaughter for livestock".

The Fund enabled abattoirs to improve productivity, enhance animal health and welfare, and added value to products such as burgers and sausages. The scheme closed to applications on 30th September 2024.

In January, Farming Ministers said that any future grant rounds would be confirmed after the Spending Review. This was delivered by the Chancellor on 11th June 2025. However, no update was issued on support for smaller abattoirs.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner MP stated that the Government was looking to "simplify and rationalise grant funding, ensuring that grants deliver the most benefit for food security and nature."

In July, it was subsequently announced that the capital grants scheme has re-opened for new applications. This makes £150 million of funding available to farmers, land managers, and rural businesses for practical environmental improvements across England.

This includes funding for planting hedgerows, managing boundaries, improving water and air quality, restoring habitats, and introducing natural flood management measures.

However, no update has yet been issued on support for smaller abattoirs. So, Stuart has urged the government to provide financial assistance to address the shortage and support local farmers.

Stuart Anderson said: “Businesses like Heath Farm Meats in Cleobury Mortimer, which I was pleased to recently visit, play a vital role in our community.

"They not only provide high-quality food and services, but are a friendly face for local residents, smaller abattoirs also make a significant contribution to local supply chains. They maintain high animal welfare standards, reduce journey times to slaughter, and provide a route to market for rare and native breeds.

"The last government launched the £4 million Smaller Abattoir Fund to support them. Applications closed on 30th September 2024. No further announcement has yet been issued. So, I have urged Ministers to re-open this Fund.”