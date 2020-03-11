Great strides – but more to do

However, there’s more to do. New challenges are emerging all the time – including resistance to other medicines such as anthelmintics, novel scientific research that will inform changes in practices, and rapidly-evolving political, climatic and social environments.

Steering the livestock sectors through this will continue to be RUMA’s remit. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience – alongside that of my new deputy chair Dawn Howard, the members of the RUMA board and the Independent Scientific Group – to help the livestock industries face these challenges.

I pay tribute to the transformational leadership of Gwyn Jones over the past six years, which has helped the UK take a global leadership position in voluntary stewardship of antibiotics in agriculture.

I’m pleased to announce it was agreed to co-opt Gwyn to the RUMA board for a handover period, to help the delivery of a number of projects.

Cat McLaughlin has been elected new chair of RUMA, the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance