Farming Talk – November 22

There are three choices. In no particular order, there are A Levels, a qualification that does not directly lead on to a job or a career but prepares you well for university and higher education.

The second type of qualification is the vocational Diploma/certificate which is going to be known in the future as T Levels (Technical Levels). These types of qualifications will be delivered by colleges in an applied learning way – "learning by doing" – which are very similar to the vocational qualifications which are delivered now, but with a higher emphasis on work experience. More information on this will come out over the next year or so.

The last choice is the apprenticeship programme where a person works for an organisation for four days a week and attends a college or training company for the other day of the week.

There are lots of advantages and disadvantages to the choices above and which one suits you is very much up to you and your career ambitions.

If you want to know more please visit the government career websites such as: nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/explore-careers.

Chris Jones is involved in land-based education, training and mentoring