Time to start thinking about this year's forage

With forage stocks tight in some places, it would be great to have a spring that doesn’t wait until well after the clocks go forward.

Despite a mild winter up to now, cold conditions mean that the soil temperature will be too low for grass growth and nutrient utilisation, especially with short days and low light levels.

But days are getting longer and hopefully soils will begin to warm and dry before long. When nutrients are applied, having an up to date soil test and a nutrient plan will help to make the best use of the resources you have on your farm – muck – and those you buy in. An effective plan can only help as many look to graze promptly and rebuild forage stocks. Attention to detail can build not only quantity, but quality.

Planning is the order of the day in the BGS office just now, as we prepare the latest issue of the magazine and put things in place for our initial 2019 events. Having been joined by Sandra Pattinson as our Knowledge Exchange Coordinator we’re looking forward to meeting many members and others over the next couple of months.

First out of the blocks is the Winter Meeting on March 19 entitled Improving Grassland Performance: Managing Soil structure and Organic Matter. The meeting aims to highlight the importance of soil structure and organic matter and discuss how managing for both can bring benefits in grassland agriculture.

A range of speakers from different backgrounds, both scientific and farming, will ensure an interesting day with plenty to discuss. We’d love to see you there. Details of the day and how to book can be found on the BGS website.

During April we’ll be out and about again with our two Spring Farm Walks. Both events are on autumn-calving dairy farms – with many similarities but plenty of differences. We’ll head first to North Yorkshire on April 9 and then West Wales on April 30. Details will be available soon on the BGS website if it’s of interest.

Elaine Jewkes, Society Director, British Grassland Society