Powerful research to filter to Westminster

We heard three speakers, with Dr Alastair Leake, GWCT director of policy and the Allerton Project sharing his infectious enthusiasm 25 years after the start of the project. He explained how game management had doubled the number of song birds on the wild bird shoot, with the introduction of two factors – predator control and winter food.

They then ceased each in turn and saw numbers of song birds drop by some 30 per cent, in each instance.

It is this powerful research which Alastair and the GWCT filter into the corridors of Westminster, influencing the land management and conservation schemes we currently have and those which will be imposed post-Brexit.

Alistair was particularly thrilled with a team of American guns that had visited for a day’s shooting at Allerton this week. They enjoyed good sport on the first day. On the second day they had booked a guided tour and to hear first-hand the research work and results.

Alastair said: “What was particularly rewarding was when one gun said while he had enjoyed his day’s shooting – what he had seen and learned on that second day was particularly inspiring.”

Will Oakley, of Willo Game, told how the Shropshire game business was going from strength to strength, with demand for “good” game meat, and good means “chilled” birds must reach Willo quickly and have been handled carefully. The tonnages on his order book were quite mind boggling with 60 per cent game meat exported throughout Europe and further afield.

Gone are the days of the oven ready bird. Added value products are the name of the game, with rolled, boned, stuffed pheasant, diced products and much more. It is a young, but growing success story with game collected from Shropshire, bordering counties and further afield.

Our host Camilla Corrie, a master of the South Shropshire Hunt, appealed to all those who enjoy field sports to work together.

Advertising

She reminded guests that probably most in the room had attended or supported the Countryside March, 15 years ago. While legal hunting remains a part of the countryside heritage, she said it was in danger of being “smothered” by shoots who put a blanket ban; yet where shoots do allow the hunt over ground, with good communications it is successful and without detriment.

So if you don’t know what to have for Christmas ask for a GWCT membership or treat yourself.

Tim Main, chairman, Shropshire branch GWCT.