Communities along the river, in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, have become grimly familiar with the protocol when the river starts to rise. Flooding has become a more and more common occurrence in recent years, although river levels this week haven't quite matched the heights seen in 2020's storms, which saw large-scale evacuation of property.

Even so, the people of Shropshire had to be alert this week to protect property as gardens and paths flooded, roads and car parks were shut and flood warnings remained in place.

Our photographer Steve Leath was up close with the flood water in Shrewsbury and then Ironbridge today to capture the impact of the latest extreme weather on residents and businesses.

Shrewsbury

Ron Targett points out how high the river got in the Shrewsbury floods of 2000 Ron Targett helps Mark Preece get to his business Flooded gardens in Shrewsbury Flooding in Coleham Coleham Coleham Shrewsbury Shrewsbury St Julian's Friars car park Flooded gardens in Shrewsbury Near the English Bridge Near the English Bridge Caution: Wet floor Bailing out water from WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors Sensible footwear

Ironbridge