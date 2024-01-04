Shropshire Star
Shropshire floods: 26 photos showing how Shrewsbury and Ironbridge have coped with high water

The River Severn has surged through the county this week, swollen by an onslaught of storms and periods of heavy rain.

By Rob Smith
Published
Communities along the river, in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, have become grimly familiar with the protocol when the river starts to rise. Flooding has become a more and more common occurrence in recent years, although river levels this week haven't quite matched the heights seen in 2020's storms, which saw large-scale evacuation of property.

Even so, the people of Shropshire had to be alert this week to protect property as gardens and paths flooded, roads and car parks were shut and flood warnings remained in place.

Our photographer Steve Leath was up close with the flood water in Shrewsbury and then Ironbridge today to capture the impact of the latest extreme weather on residents and businesses.

Shrewsbury

Ron Targett points out how high the river got in the Shrewsbury floods of 2000
Ron Targett helps Mark Preece get to his business
Flooded gardens in Shrewsbury
Flooding in Coleham
Coleham
Coleham
Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury
St Julian's Friars car park
Flooded gardens in Shrewsbury
Near the English Bridge
Near the English Bridge
Caution: Wet floor
Bailing out water from WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors
Sensible footwear

Ironbridge

Barriers up in the Wharfage, Ironbridge
Flooding in the Ironbridge Gorge
Flooding and the Iron Bridge
Flooding in the Ironbridge Gorge
Flooded property in Ironbridge
Flooded property in Ironbridge
The River Severn flows under and around the Iron Bridge
Flooding in the Ironbridge Gorge
The Wharfage, Ironbridge
Environment Agency Area Incident Manager Nick Green in Ironbridge
David Sidaway, Telford & Wrekin Council's chief executive, on the Iron Bridge
