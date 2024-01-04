Shropshire flooding: Live updates as rivers approach highest peak of winter so far

Several roads in the county are under water or closed this morning, with towns including Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth all affected.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding could be as bad as 2020 when severe weather warnings were issued for Ironbridge and Shrewsbury after three weeks of downpours.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days.

The River Severn at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge on Wednesday. It's set to peak at around 5m today

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with Local Authorities.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."

With river levels due to hit their latest, and highest peak, of the winter so far, and a number of roads closed and flood warnings in place, we'll bring you the latest updates here today.