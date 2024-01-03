Photos and video show the flood water faced by Shropshire drivers during Storm Henk

Just a week after Storm Gerrit brought heavy rain and strong winds to Shropshire, Storm Henk has been causing chaos on Shropshire's roads.

The high river levels and already saturated ground mean there are many flood warnings and alerts in place across the county, with drivers seeing the chaos unfold on their commutes.

Several road closures were in place around Shrewsbury on Wednesday, including Berwick Road, Old Coleham, Victoria Avenue, Longden Coleham (into town), Williams Way, Raven Meadows (Roushill side), Roushill and Cressage to Eaton Constantine, with St Julian's and both Frankwell car parks also shut.

Near Ironbridge, Buildwas Road, The Lloyds, Ferry Road and The Wharfage were closed on Wednesday.

Flooding closed the road under the railway bridge at Walcot in Telford on Tuesday

Flooding at Peace Cottages on Old Coleham in Shrewsbury taken by Mike Mariott

On Tuesday, the flooded roads meant a busy day for Shropshire's firefighters. Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called out at least five times to reports of vehicles stuck in flood water.

The A483 at Belan, Welshpool to Newtown road. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The first, at around 5pm, saw two rescued from a vehicle stranded in water on Kenstone Lane in Hodnet by a passer-by.

Crews rescued one person stuck in flood water an hour later in Malehurst Industrial Estate in Minsterley.

Ruby Angel took this photograph of the Shrewsbury Battlefield roundabout coming from Harmer Hill at around 5pm on Tuesday

Within minutes, another call was received and crews rushed to Battlefield Roundabout in Shrewsbury to rescue a person from a van.

Ruby Angel took this photograph of the road from Harmer Hill to Shrewsbury Battlefield roundabout at around 5pm.

At 6.38pm, Telford and Much Wenlock firefighters were sent to Burroughs Bank in Telford to assist the occupants of another vehicle.

Standing water on St Matthew's Road, Donnington. Photo: @ukdcspud

Later, at 11.45pm, a car with two occupants was pushed from flood water by members of the public prior to the fire services' arrival on the A49 Preston Roundabout in Shrewsbury.

The roundabout remained water logged into Wednesday. Jack Sampson took this video of the island at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

Wet weather wasn't the only road hazard emergency services and drivers were forced to contend with, as police were on scene on the A442 near Hodnet on Wednesday morning attending to a fallen tree on a blind corner.

North Shropshire SNT shared this photograph of a fallen tree on a blind bend on the A442 near Hodnet on Wednesday morning

With rain continuing to fall on already waterlogged ground and bulging river networks, the emergency services are warning drivers not to take the risk of driving through flood water.

On Wednesday, Shropshire Fire & Rescue's Craig Jackson said: "There is still a lot of standing water on the roads this morning. Please plan your journey and avoid flood water.

"The price to repair your vehicle may be a lot higher than the extra fuel."

Traffic pushing through standing water on the A483 between Welshpool and Newtown on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Barry Evans

On Tuesday motorists also shared photos of standing water on several roads around mid Wales, including the A483 near Abermule, between Welshpool and Newtown.