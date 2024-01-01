New River Severn flood warning issued in Shropshire as rain weather warning starts

A warning - meaning flooding is expected - was put in place at Bridgnorth on Monday evening, to join those already in place at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Jackfield, Quatford, and Hampton Loade and Highley.

Warnings also remain in place at Melverley and Maesbrook on the River Vyrnwy, meaning six warnings are in place as of Monday evening.

The warnings are in place as a Met Office weather warning for rain, running from 3pm on New Year's Day to 9pm on Tuesday, comes into force.

In its forecast, the Met Office said: "Following recent wet weather, further spells of rain, heavy in places are expected on Monday evening and overnight. Then after a brief gap, another spell of heavy rain is likely to spread northeastwards on Tuesday.

"Over the warning period, 15-30 mm rain is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 35-50 mm."

Large parts of the UK are covered by the warning, including the whole of Shropshire and wider West Midlands, as well as most of Wales.

The River Severn was expected to peak at 3.6-3.7m at Shrewsbury's West Bridge on Monday evening, before reaching 5-5.3m at Buildwas on Tuesday morning. After that, a peak of 4-4.3m at Bridgnorth was expected later on Tuesday.

The Environment Agency warned levels could be pushed higher later in the week with more rain forecast over Tuesday and Wednesday, saying that a peak of 4.2-4.7m at Bridgnorth could be possible on Friday, based upon current forecasts.

In a social media update on Monday evening, the agency said: "Levels & times from this morning's peak tweet are still correct based on #rain that's already fallen.

"Multiple peaks & successive bands of rain forecast over the next few days will change this from Wednesday onwards."

A series of flood alerts, are also in place elsewhere in the county at:

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

In Mid Wales, flood alerts have been issued by Natural Resources Wales for the Upper and Lower Severn catchments between Welshpool and Newtown, as well as the Vyrnwy catchment between Oswestry and Welshpool and the Lower Dee catchment, covering a similar area of north Shropshire and south Cheshire as the River Dee catchment by the Environment Agency.