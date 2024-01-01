More heavy rain on the way weather warning issued for Shropshire

The yellow warning is due to start at 5pm today and be in force until 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is bad news for those who are hoping for dry weather to allow the rivers and flood plains to recover from recent deluges.

Flood barriers are already up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge and there are multiple weather warnings and alerts in place. The Government's flooding service is saying that the rivers will remain high and there could be a number of peak flows through the system.