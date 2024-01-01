Flood warnings and alerts across Shropshire as river levels expected to rise and fall in response to rain

Flood warnings - where flooding is expected - are in place on the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Jackfield, Quatford, and Hampton Loade and Highley.

They are remaining in place because the River Severn is expected to fall and rise in response to the heavy rain. Flood warnings are also remaining in place at Melverley and Maesbrook.

The Government's flooding service expects low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Gravel Hill Lane, in Shrewsbury, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, property access on riverside Bridgnorth, floodplains at Hayes Basin and Leighton.

Montford had been predicted to peak this morning (Monday), with Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury peaking at between 3.3m and 3.8m on Monday afternoon, 01/01/24.

Also expected to peak are Ironbridge at 5.0m to 5.3m, and Bridgnorth 4.1m to 4.3m.

The experts are expecting river levels to remain high over the next few days and to rise and fall in response to further rain.

There are also a number of flood alerts where flooding is possible at the Lower and Upper Teme in the Ludlow and Tenbury Wells area, at the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments in North Shropshire and the River Lugg north of Leominster.

It is not just the rivers that remain rain sodden, and it affecting visitors to at least one tourist attraction in the county.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury has had to keep its "overflow" car parks closed because they are waterlogged.

A spokesperson for the National Trust attraction tweeted: "Limited car parking on Mon Jan 1 as Attingham's overflow carparks remain waterlogged.

"We'll be working hard to park visitors, however at peak times we may have to prioritise parking for visitors who have a booking for a visit/activity."