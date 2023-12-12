River Severn peak times in Shropshire as flood alerts remain in place

River levels were continuing to rise along the River Severn on Tuesday morning, as the risk of flooding to low-lying land, paths and roads continued.

Monday saw the deployment of the 'phase one' flood barriers at Frankwell in Shrewsbury to combat the rising river levels as a result of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, flooding is still expected to affect low-lying ground and roads next to the Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, with Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth also likely to be affected.

River levels peaked on Monday evening at Crew Green at 5.81m, whereas the river at Montford is predicted to peak between 5.2m to 5.3m on Tuesday morning.

Levels at Welshbridge are expected to hit between 2.7m and 3m on Tuesday afternoon, while Buildwas should see between 4m and 4.3m at its peak on Wednesday morning.

Soon after, Bridgnorth is predicted to peak between 3.2m and 3.6m on Wednesday morning.

The Environment Agency is warning people to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourse.

Away from the Severn, a series of other flood alerts also remain in place along the following rivers and catchment areas:

Lower Teme

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments