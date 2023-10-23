Notification Settings

Nervous Shrewsbury businesses thankful latest flooding wasn't worse - but fear for future

Premium
By David Tooley

Businesses and organisations that suffer most when Shrewsbury floods are counting their lucky stars in the wake of Storm Babet - but fearing for worse in autumn and winter.

In the garden of Barnabus Church Centre. Pictured are Karen Williams and John Young
In the garden of Barnabus Church Centre. Pictured are Karen Williams and John Young

Once the river gauges peaked on Sunday it soon became clear that it could have been worse as the waters were beginning a long, slow drop to hopefully near-normal levels.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

