Once the river gauges peaked on Sunday it soon became clear that it could have been worse as the waters were beginning a long, slow drop to hopefully near-normal levels.
Businesses and organisations that suffer most when Shrewsbury floods are counting their lucky stars in the wake of Storm Babet - but fearing for worse in autumn and winter.
Once the river gauges peaked on Sunday it soon became clear that it could have been worse as the waters were beginning a long, slow drop to hopefully near-normal levels.