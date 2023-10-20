Tragedy and chaos as Storm Babet dumps month's worth of rain on Shropshire over 24 hours

Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe in Shifnal said he saw what looked like a 'tsunami coming down the field'

While the River Severn was placed under a ‘be prepared’ alert, it was localised flash flooding that caused the most problems – including the tragic death of a man in his 60s.

Sadly the man was caught in fast-flowing flood water from a brook in Cleobury Mortimer around 10.40am yesterday and was found dead around two hours later.

Main roads, railways and town centres simply could not cope with the intensity of the rainfall.

John Greaves, chair of Cleobury Mortimer Parish Council said: “We are in a rural community surrounded by small tributaries and with the level of rainfall that we have seen and sudden, sharp downpours, these idyllic looking brooks can turn into a danger quickly and a small stream can become an absolute death trap.

“It was a shock and very tragic news. We (the town council) all express our condolences to the family. It’s a reminder that we all need to be very careful when walking out and about around the community.”

There was bad flooding in Shifnal where motorists battled through deep water along the A41

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a man in south Shropshire today. My thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”

Philip Dunne MP for the Ludlow constituency said: “My condolences to his family and friends. My thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy and the wider flooding caused by the storm.”

Communities were today continuing the clean-up, while rivers levels on the Severn were being monitored as rain dumped on the Welsh hills moved its way downstream.

Every area of Shropshire appeared to suffer a drama of some sort. Near Ludlow, the A49 was closed in both directions because of flooding.

One driver with a caravan on the A49 struggled to get through

In Ironbridge, Dale End in Coalbrookdale was several feet under water after a nearby brook burst its banks. The situation affected a number of properties.

Katie Cook, manager at the Brooke Evans Ironbridge salon, said they had been warned the brook was about to burst, with some staff and clients able to move their cars out of harm’s way.

She said: “When we all got here here this morning there were obviously little puddles but it was absolutely fine.

“About five to nine someone came in and said ‘the brook is going to burst and it is going to flood’.”

The flooding at Dale End as seen from the safety of the Brook Evans Ironbridge salon.

Dale End in Ironbridge was flooded after a brook in the area burst its banks

She said she had donned her waders to deliver items left by a client in the salon to her car, before then going above-and-beyond by giving another client a piggy back through the water to her car.

She said the water contained sewage and was ‘disgusting’.

She said that while it was a nuisance for the salon, with clients unable to attend appointments, the water had not flooded the business, unlike others less fortunate.

She said: “It is alright for us because it has come to the top step but we don’t think it is going to actually come into the salon.”

Aerial pictures from Robin Fellows-Weir, who runs RFW Photo Video, have also shown the extent of the situation.

One business owner found herself stuck at home after water rushed into the Dale Road and Coalbrookdale area.

A drain cover is lifted by force of water pressure on the A458 in Shropshire

Kim Warren, of The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen said: “The business is shut. I am stranded at home and there is ankle deep water in my garden. I can’t get to the shop. I think it is just the heavy rain we saw, sent water into the dip at the roundabout and into Dale End.”

She said Ironbridge is quite quiet at the moment because of roadworks that have blocked off Jiggers Bank.

But the town can still be approached from other directions.

Another business owner who wished to remain anonymous said they were not affected but that it is “terrible” for those who have been hit.

“I feel terrible for the businesses and residents affected.

“It looks like it has gone into some homes.”

She said she thinks that the floods were caused by “just the levels of rain.

“I believe it has happened before.”

Another Ironbridge resident was stunned to see a lake had appeared in the middle of Dale End at about 9am this morning.

Ben Nichols said he had been on his way to a local cafe for breakfast but his way was blocked by a mini lake that had grown up during the tremendous downpour.

“I was going to go to the Dale End Cafe for breakfast but I saw a barrel floating in the water and it was closed,” said Ben who is worried about the possibility of the water rising further.

“I went into the Co-op but they weren’t closed at the time. There were people out wearing high viz jackets.”

Empty in rush hour, the M54 was swamped as the heavy rain came down

One driver's view between Junctions 6 and 7

In Pontesbury, drivers were stranded after a lake formed and Minsterley Road was closed.

The middle of Pontesbury was turned into a lake during this morning’s deluge, and a long line of traffic found itself stuck in Minsterley Road with no idea when they could carry on their journeys.

Drivers took refuge in The Horseshoe Inn where they could at least keep warm and have a tea or coffee. But even staff at the pub found themselves unable to get to work.

Terry Osborne and his wife Elaine found a friendly welcome at the pub when they could not continue on their journey from a holiday in north Wales back to their home in Cornwall.

“Wales was fine,” he said. “The problems came when we crossed the border. We struggled to get into Pontesbury because the roundabout was flooded like a river and a road was closed. We couldn’t go either way. We were turned around at several places.”

Vehicles in high water under a bridge in Shawbirch Road, near Allscott

A driver had to be rescued after he was washed 30 metres downstream. Photo: WMFS.

Some of the car parks in Shrewsbury were closed as the River Severn rose. Shropshire Council said Frankwell Main and Frankwell Riverside car parks were now closed and no overnight parking will be allowed at St Julian’s. They had left on their journey at 7.30am and had intended to cross Shropshire as they made their way to the M5.

“We could see other people were turning around but we don’t know the area,” he added.

But he wasn’t alone in The Horsehoe where member of staff Kim Dillow said she had been expecting fewer customers.

“I thought we were going to have a quiet day,” she said. “But people can’t get through the village. At least they are safe here in the dry with a tea and coffee.”

Nikita Hall, from Shawbury, said her mum, a carer, was one of the people stuck in the Pontesbury traffic.

“She and others need to get to work, there are people there who need looking after.

“The police told my mum that they can’t use a pump as there is nowhere to put the pumped water which is ridiculous because surely they have lorry pumps with tanks or other options

“Surely the council would’ve had more preparations put in place rather than police and fire crews stood doing nothing leaving that line of cars stranded almost.”

AA Traffic News shows continuing problems in the village and on the A488 at Pontesbury, Minsterley, Plox Green and throughout the Hope Valley. A town councillor thanked the people of Much Wenlock for “coming together” as floods swept through.

Thick mud was left on Much Wenlock High Street after flooding

Councillor Dan Thomas said people were out at 8am unblocking drains and rescuing stranded motorists. “This was different to June when the town was flooded,” he said. “Then it was a lot of water in a short amount of time, this was more than 12 hours overnight.” The community spirit has been amazing. We had people managing the traffic, unblocking drains and pushing cars. Whether it is the flood forum group, business owners and town councillors, everybody has been helping.”

He added that Shropshire Council helped clear the drains in the morning and the flood waters had rescinded as the town is faced with a clear-up.

A Shifnal man spoke of seeing a “tsunami of water” heading towards his barn full of horses. Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe only bought Bloomsbury Farm earlier this year, but woke yesterday to see his stables washed out by flood water.

Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe surveys the flooding at his Bloomsbury Farm and Stables, Shifnal

The horses at Bloomsbury Farm and Stables had to stay in on Friday

“I looked out the window and it was like a tsunami coming down the field,” he said.

“The house in the middle of a lot of farmer’s fields and all the water has run off the fields and come down to me. It is an absolute disaster. It came right the way down the field washed into the tack room and is a foot up the door in the stables.”