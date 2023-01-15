Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Keep away from flood waters, emergency services warn after child seen in the Severn

ShrewsburyFloodingPublished:

Emergency services were scrambled after a child was seen getting into floodwaters on the Severn in Shrewsbury.

Police tape of walkway at Ironbridge
Police tape of walkway at Ironbridge

The fire service's special boat crew went to the river on Saturday along with support from Wem fire service.

But they were stood down after CCTV footage was reviewed and the child was seen getting out.

Police joined the fire service in warning people to stay out of the floods after seeing a family with young children in wellingtons walk into the fast flowing Severn in Ironbridge from a walkway.

The decision was made to close access to the water's edge with Police Tape and we would urge no one, under any circumstances to go past the tape," the officers said on social media.

Shrosphire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Craig Jackson said: "We have received reports of children playing in flooded areas of Shrewsbury.

"Flood water may look fun to play in for children, however, it is not only contaminated it can also hide many dangers such as lifted manhole covers where a child could get stuck. "

Flooding
Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Bridgnorth
Ironbridge
Telford

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News