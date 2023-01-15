Police tape of walkway at Ironbridge

The fire service's special boat crew went to the river on Saturday along with support from Wem fire service.

But they were stood down after CCTV footage was reviewed and the child was seen getting out.

Police joined the fire service in warning people to stay out of the floods after seeing a family with young children in wellingtons walk into the fast flowing Severn in Ironbridge from a walkway.

The decision was made to close access to the water's edge with Police Tape and we would urge no one, under any circumstances to go past the tape," the officers said on social media.

Shrosphire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Craig Jackson said: "We have received reports of children playing in flooded areas of Shrewsbury.