'Widespread disruption' to Arriva services forecast due to rising river levels in Shrewsbury

Arriva Bus

Arriva bosses have confirmed that road closures are expected from around 10am this morning, with 'widespread disruption' predicted this afternoon.

It comes as four flood warnings are in place for Shrewsbury this morning – the River Severn at Frankwell, Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton, as well as the West Mid Showground.

The Environment Agency has confirmed river levels are 'high', sitting at 6.51 metres at Montford and 4.30 metres at Welsh Bridge, which is significantly higher than the normal range.

From 2pm this afternoon, 'widespread disruption' has been forecast with a temporary closure put in place due to the bus station becoming 'inaccessible'.

This disruption is likely to run into Saturday, Arriva confirms.

Due to rising river levels around Shrewsbury we’re expecting to see road closures from 10am that will impact our services. From 2pm, we expect widespread disruption with temporary termini engaged due to the bus station becoming inaccessible. This is likely to run into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mrE2T2FyVW — Arriva Midlands West (@arrivamidlandsW) January 13, 2023