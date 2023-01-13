Staggering 17 flood warnings in place for Shropshire as rising river levels cause disruption

Flooded fields around Atcham, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Ross Jones of SY View.

Temporary flood barriers remain in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and in Ironbridge, where the Wharfage has been closed. The Coleham barriers are to be deployed as well.

The Environment Agency has issued new information on the forecasted flooding peaks for each of the catchment areas in the county.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "Here are the latest forecasted river peaks to accompany our flood warning service.

Latest alerts (updates every 10 minutes):

At 11am, flood warning - meaning flooding is expected - were in place for the River Severn at Bridgnorth, River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley, River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield, River Severn at Quatford, River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet, River Severn at Pentre, River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley, River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton, River Severn at Shrewsbury, River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury, River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge, River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley, River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport, River Teme at Stanford Bridge, River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook, River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - were in place for the Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, River Lugg North of Leominster, River Severn in Shropshire, River Severn in Worcestershire, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

River levels at Shrewsbury are currently 'high', sitting at 6.51 metres at Montford and 4.32 metres at the Welsh Bridge, which is significantly higher than its normal range.

Shropshire Council has urged any visitors to the county town to use the Park and Ride, as floodwaters have closed many car parks, including St Julian's Car Park and Frankwell.

The Abbey Foregate car park is now full.

Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury has flooded and is now impassible, with no access to the bus station from Roushill.

The road to the Greenhous West Mid Showground

But the Raven Meadows multi-storey car park is open and available during the day, but with no overnight parking.

The following roads are now closed around Shrewsbury: Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Victoria Avenue, Old Coleham, Coleham Head and Longden Coleham into town centre, Williams Way, Raven Meadows to Roushill, Roushill and Berwick Road.

The following footpaths are also closed: Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig Trough to West Mid Showground, New Street to The Stew/Frankwell car park.

Paths flooded in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

The Quarry play area is also closed and cleaning operations will take place once the flood water recedes.

Bus company Arriva has also predicted 'widespread disruption' across Shrewsbury this afternoon, with a temporary closure of the bus station due if it becomes inaccessible.

For current river levels, go to check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency is out in Shropshire today, providing support to communities with support from EA Midlands officers.

Chris, who was in Shrewsbury at 9.30am this morning, said: "All of our defences are in place protecting properties. The current level here in Shrewsbury at 9am this morning is 4.3 metres.

"We're expecting those levels to peak somewhere between 4.4 and 4.7.

Paths flooded in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park where the cafe is raised up on stilts

"We've just received notice on the floodline that the Coleham barriers will be deployed as well so there will be further disruption in town, meaning roads will be closed.

"It's important to keep an eye on the river levels and updates and sign up to the flood warning service at gov.uk to get the latest information.

"Hopefully throughout the day along with our social media channels and local media stations will be providing updates on those levels."