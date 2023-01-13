Road closures in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as 13 flood warnings remain across Shropshire

The high river levels have led to some road closures in Shrewsbury town centre. Photo: Shaun Jenks/Twitter/PA Wire

A total of 13 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency remained on Friday evening, as river levels continued to creep up.

By 7.30pm, the level on the River Severn at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury was 4.5m, while at Montford Bridge the recorded level was 6.37m. Further downstream, river gauges recorded levels of 5.53m at Buildwas and 4.5m at Bridgnorth.

The Environment Agency has forecast that levels will peak at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge before the end of Friday, with a forecast peak of 4.4-4.8m. Further downstream, peaks of 5.7-6.2m and 4.5-4.9m are forecast on Saturday afternoon at Buildwas and Bridgnorth respectively.

The high river levels have led to a number of road and car park closures across the county. Here's the latest information as of Friday evening:

Shropshire flood warnings

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Ironbridge

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

There were also flood alerts at:

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

Shrewsbury road closures

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street/ Cross Street

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre

Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier

Longden Coleham out of town

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

Williams Way – Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Other closures included footpaths from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park. Porthill footbridge, linking Porthill Road and The Quarry is also closed with water covering the bottom of the bridge in the town centre park.

The floods are not just affecting traffic in #Shrewsbury town centre which is very busy right now. This footbridge into the Quarry is now shut as the Quarry side is underwater.



If you're coming by car into Shrewsbury, please use Park and Ride services. pic.twitter.com/pYjNlcz76C — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) January 13, 2023

Shrewsbury bus station was closed on Friday afternoon, with temporary bus terminals set up at New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, Abbey Foregate car park – coach bays and half of the lower section of the car park, and Theatre Severn and Oxon Park and Ride on Frankwell Island

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian's Friar's car parks were all closed, while Raven Meadows multi-storey remained open for daytime parking, but with Raven Meadows itself having two-way traffic. Abbey Foregate car park also remained open.

Ironbridge road closures

Two roads in Ironbridge were closed - The Wharfage and Ferry Road.

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks remained open, but Telford & Wrekin Council warned these were likely to flood.

The council has also said businesses and visitor attractions like Enginuity and other museums remain open along with the cafés and shops along the Wharfage which can be reached on foot.

Bridgnorth

As of Friday evening, no roads in Bridgnorth had been closed. However, as river levels rose, Shropshire Council said it was monitoring:

Southwell Riverside

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Doctors Lane

Severn Terrace

Quayside

Riverside and Friars Street

The footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow was closed. No car parks in the town had been closed either, though any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit could park on Innage Lane or Severn Street car parks in preparation for closures.

Ludlow