Road closures in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as 13 flood warnings remain across Shropshire

A total of 13 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency remained on Friday evening, as river levels continued to creep up.
By 7.30pm, the level on the River Severn at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury was 4.5m, while at Montford Bridge the recorded level was 6.37m. Further downstream, river gauges recorded levels of 5.53m at Buildwas and 4.5m at Bridgnorth.
The Environment Agency has forecast that levels will peak at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge before the end of Friday, with a forecast peak of 4.4-4.8m. Further downstream, peaks of 5.7-6.2m and 4.5-4.9m are forecast on Saturday afternoon at Buildwas and Bridgnorth respectively.
The high river levels have led to a number of road and car park closures across the county. Here's the latest information as of Friday evening:
Shropshire flood warnings
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Ironbridge
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
There were also flood alerts at:
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
Shrewsbury road closures
Smithfield Road
Coton Hill
Chester Street/ Cross Street
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
Berwick Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Avenue
Coleham Head Lane – lane closure into town centre
Coleham Head – for EA demountable barrier
Longden Coleham out of town
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham
Williams Way – Raven Meadows at the Roushill side
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Other closures included footpaths from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, The Pig trough to West Mid Showground and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park. Porthill footbridge, linking Porthill Road and The Quarry is also closed with water covering the bottom of the bridge in the town centre park.
The floods are not just affecting traffic in #Shrewsbury town centre which is very busy right now. This footbridge into the Quarry is now shut as the Quarry side is underwater.— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) January 13, 2023
If you're coming by car into Shrewsbury, please use Park and Ride services. pic.twitter.com/pYjNlcz76C
Shrewsbury bus station was closed on Friday afternoon, with temporary bus terminals set up at New Park Road below Beacall’s Lane, Abbey Foregate car park – coach bays and half of the lower section of the car park, and Theatre Severn and Oxon Park and Ride on Frankwell Island
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian's Friar's car parks were all closed, while Raven Meadows multi-storey remained open for daytime parking, but with Raven Meadows itself having two-way traffic. Abbey Foregate car park also remained open.
Ironbridge road closures
Two roads in Ironbridge were closed - The Wharfage and Ferry Road.
The Wharfage and Dale End car parks remained open, but Telford & Wrekin Council warned these were likely to flood.
The council has also said businesses and visitor attractions like Enginuity and other museums remain open along with the cafés and shops along the Wharfage which can be reached on foot.
Bridgnorth
As of Friday evening, no roads in Bridgnorth had been closed. However, as river levels rose, Shropshire Council said it was monitoring:
Southwell Riverside
Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard
Doctors Lane
Severn Terrace
Quayside
Riverside and Friars Street
The footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow was closed. No car parks in the town had been closed either, though any displaced resident permit holders holding a valid permit could park on Innage Lane or Severn Street car parks in preparation for closures.
Ludlow
Shropshire Council said the 738/740 Ludlow to Knighton bus service operated by Minsterley Motors was unable to operate fully on Friday due to the flooding in the area, and was only able to operate between Ludlow and Leintwardine, with the Leintwardine to Knighton section cancelled.