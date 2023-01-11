Notification Settings

Four flood warnings in Shropshire as rivers remain high

Shrewsbury

Four flood warnings were in place for Shropshire on Wednesday with heavy rain over Wales flowing down through rivers to the county.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury on Wednesday morning. Photo: Nick Humphreys.
Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, were in place for Frankwell in Shrewsbury, plus Shrewsbury Showground and The Quarry, as well as the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

Further flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

Temporary flood barriers are in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and at Ironbridge, where sandbags are being handed out to residents.

