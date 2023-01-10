Flood warnings and alerts in Shropshire as River Severn level remains high - updates

Although the Severn has not burst its banks, two flood warnings remain in place in Shrewsbury, with one issued for Frankwell and another for the Showground and The Quarry.
As of 11am on Tuesday, flood alerts were also in place at:
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester - areas most at risk include low lying land and roads around the River Dee at Shocklach, Farndon, Handley, Lower Kinnerton, Chester and Puddington
River Severn in Shropshire - the rest of the county outside the two flood warnings in Shrewsbury -
Severn Vyrnwy confluence - north west of Shrewsbury up to the Wales border
Tern and Perry catchments - affected rivers include the Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries
Flood defences have been installed in towns along the River Severn, including Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bewdley.
