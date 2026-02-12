The problem was brought up at a meeting of the National Park Authority’s (NPA) Planning Committee on Tuesday, February 10 as members received the minutes of the Local Access Forum (LAF) meeting which had taken place back in July last year.

These forum’s advise organisation such as county council’s and national park authorities on issues such as making improvements to public access, outdoor recreational, travel and land use.

LAFs are usually made up of land owners, members of cycling or walking groups, horse riders and conservationists.

Committee Chairman Steve Rayner said: “There are from some little while ago and I’m sure members are aware we have a workshop on March 19 when we will be looking at where we fit in with access around the park.”

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys) said that the forum is important to the NPA and that he tried to attend when he could.

Cllr Roderick said: “There are a few points that I’d like to bring up.

“I’m very concerned with the lack of respect being shown by tourists for the area.”

He explained that dogs were being allowed to: “defecate wherever they feel like it.”

Cllr Roderick said: “Visitors need to remember the Countryside Code – they wouldn’t do this in front of people’s houses.”

He told the committee that he had “friends over from Denmark” recently who decided to trek up Pen-y-Fan.

They turned back at the half way point because there were “so many dog poo bags there.”

“If you have an issue with your dog, don’t take it, we have to find a happy medium,” said Cllr Roderick

Cllr Roderick added that the NPA also need to be kept abreast of new appointments to the forum.

Mr Rayner believed the comments could be added to the sustainable tourism strategy that the authority is working on at the moment, as well as discussed at the forthcoming workshop.

Independent member Professor John Hunt raised a further issue with the LAF minutes or what was “not” included in them,

Prof Hunt said: “I sit on the LAF for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent and most of our deliberations are concerned with exploring things like barriers to disabled access on canal paths, and problems with stock proof gates that don’t allow wheelchair access.”

From his reading of the Bannau Brycheiniog LAF minutes he noted that there was: “never any discussion about equality of access driving the debate.”

Prof Hunt said: “That concerns me and I’m starting to feel that disabled access to the countryside is slipping off the agenda in the park and I’d like to see it being part of the discussion.”

Mr Raynor said: “It may be discussed at LAF but is not a standing item.”

He added that it would be another matter to be discussed at the workshop next month.

The committee noted the report.

A dog poo bin in Powys. By Elgan Hearn LDRS

A picture of a dog in the countryside. From Pixabay

Professor John Hunt is a member of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority. BBNPA