Judicial review granted for hundreds of farmers and landowners in Wales

The collective filed a judicial review application on behalf of the community groups, Justice for Wales and Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, on four separate grounds, including claims that the energy company has acted unlawfully and with disregard for biosecurity and the environment, while trying to gain access to private land to conduct surveys for three major overhead pylon routes.

The proposal will see the energy infrastructure and pylons spanning 200 km across Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthen, and Montgomeryshire in Wales and across the Welsh border into Shropshire, in the West Midlands of England.

Mrs Justice Jefford granted permission on four grounds - including abuse of power and procedural impropriety - during the three-and-a-half-hour hearing at Cardiff Civil Justice Centre last week.

A two-day hearing is expected to take place in April 2026, date to be confirmed.

The judge also accepted an undertaking from Green GEN Cymru that it would not enter land using s.172 powers – the right given to acquiring authorities to enter land to conduct surveys or valuations under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 - until an urgent interim relief application hearing can be held.

Natalie Barstow, founder of Justice for Wales, said: “This is a moment of vindication.

For months, we have been left feeling unsafe in our own homes and stripped of our power as farmers and landowners.

“This is not a protest against renewable energy; this is about standing up for what is right. Our right to dignity and to have a voice, and for the future of our land, wildlife, and livelihoods.

“Since we began this battle, hundreds of other farmers and landowners across Wales have come forward with similar stories, and we’ve been supported by many generous donations to fund the legal challenge. We knew we weren’t alone in our

concerns, but the response demonstrates it is a far wider issue than we initially feared, and why it is so important that Green GEN’s conduct and protocols are properly scrutinised.

“We said we will not be bullied into submission, and this judgment is just the first foot forward in our fight for justice.”

Mary Smith, a lawyer at New South Law, the law firm representing the impacted communities, said: “Holding acquiring authority status does not entitle a company to disregard the limits of its statutory powers or the rights of the people affected.

“The Court’s decision confirms that Green GEN Cymru must be held to the same legal standards as any other public body when exercising intrusive powers over private land. This case is about restoring fairness, accountability, and respect for the

communities whose livelihoods and environments are at stake.”

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: “Our legal team continue to examine the implications of this ruling and Green GEN Cymru will not be commenting any further at this stage.

“In the meantime, undertaking routine pre-application environmental and ecological surveys is essential to ensure the potential impacts of our projects are fully understood by the business, planning inspectors, and the communities hosting this infrastructure.

“We have always sought to reach amicable access agreements with landowners and to engage extensively with local communities, ensuring all works are conducted with consideration and respect for local people and the environment.

“Developing this vital infrastructure is critical to meeting the challenges of our energy future and to building a robust, reliable energy network which enables people across Wales to benefit from a more secure energy future. We seek to resolve the outstanding matters soon and continue our vital work.”

Justice for Wales need to raise £30,000 for the Judicial Review and the total at the moment stands at about £26,000.

They have been granted ‘Aarhus protection’ which limits their exposure to the other sides costs to £25,000 but they must still fund their own legal team, court fees and the work needed to present the case properly.