Powys Leader raises serious concerns as NRW continues with National Park proposal

At a meeting of Full Council in December, Powys County Councillors voted unanimously to oppose the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, which would incorporate an area of north west Powys including Lake Vyrnwy, Llansilin and Llangedwyn.

However, NRW has announced that its board agreed to make the Glyndŵr National Park Designation Order, giving people until February 15 to formally respond to the proposal.

Leader Councillor Jake Berriman said: “The council’s objection highlights our serious concerns around poor accessibility, disproportionate socio economic impacts, and the significant risks this proposal poses to local infrastructure, housing availability and economic development.

“We have also raised the potential loss of planning income and the additional cost burdens that would fall on Powys should designation proceed.

“We are particularly worried that the proposed area lacks the infrastructure needed to support the increased visitor numbers that National Park status would inevitably attract.

“We have already seen how quickly narrow rural roads and local services can become overwhelmed, especially around Pistyll Rhaeadr and Lake Vyrnwy during the Covid 19 period, when traffic congestion and visitor pressure reached unsustainable levels.

“We remain concerned that designation would place additional pressures on our rural communities while offering little in the way of tangible benefit. The council’s objection will now be submitted formally as part of the statutory process.

“I strongly encourage residents, businesses and community groups to make their views known before the consultation closes.”

NRW said during the past three years it has carried out detailed evaluations, data gathering, technical assessments, and engagement with communities and stakeholders, including public engagement in 2023, public consultation in 2024, and the most recent statutory consultation in 2025.

They say the Board’s decision has been made based on issues relating directly to the statutory tests and the criteria for designation, whilst acknowledging the range of feedback, support and concerns, including objections from local authorities as statutory consultees during consultation.

Neil Sachdev Chair of Natural Resources Wales said: “We have assessed the evidence and opinions as part of the consultation and applied statutory tests relating to natural beauty and geographical features of the area and opportunities for more sustainable tourism. Our Board was satisfied that the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, and its boundary, meet the statutory requirement for designation.

“We recognise the range of feedback expressed to date and want to reassure communities that all representations, including support and objections, together with evidence, will be provided to the Welsh Government at the end of the Public Notice period to assist with their final decision.”