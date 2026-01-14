When heavy rain is expected to hit Shropshire- see Met Office forecast

The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain for the West Midlands in the coming days.

The forecaster is predicting showery rain, perhaps locally heavy, spreading eastwards, for tonight (Wednesday January 14) and cloud and rain gradually spreading north, heaviest and most persistent in the east, tomorrow (Thursday January 15).

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Birmingham

Wednesday January 14 - Overcast changing to drizzle by early evening, top temperature 5°C, 30% chance of drizzle at 19:00, 60% chance of light rain at 22:00

Thursday January 15 - Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime, top temperature 7°C, 50% chance of light rain from 13:00, 70% chance of heavy rain from 15:00

Wolverhampton

Wednesday January 14 - Overcast changing to light rain by nighttime, top temperature 5°C, 50% chance of fog at 21:00, 70% chance of light rain at 22:00

Thursday January 15 - Partly cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, top temperature 6°C, 50% chance of light rain from 14:00

Dudley

Wednesday January 14 - Overcast changing to light rain by nighttime, top temperature 5°C, 60% chance of light rain at 21:00

Thursday January 15 - Fog changing to cloudy by late morning, top temperature 6°C, 50% chance of light rain from 14:00, 70% chance of heavy rain from 16:00

Shrewsbury

Wednesday January 14 - Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime, top temperature 5°C, 90% chance of light rain at 21:00

Thursday January 15 - Partly cloudy, top temperature 7°C, 50% chance of precipitation from 14:00

This Evening and Tonight (Wednesday January 14)

Becoming increasingly cloudy with showery rain, perhaps locally heavy, spreading eastwards this evening and overnight. Turning drier later in the night with clear spells and possible frost and icy patches. Breezy for a time. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Thursday (January 15)

Patchy low cloud and fog slowly lifting allowing some bright spells to develop. Cloud and rain however will gradually spread north, heaviest and most persistent in the east. Feeling milder. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Friday (January 16) to Sunday (January 18)

Occasional showers on Friday, these heavy in places. Mainly dry this weekend but often grey and murky with mist and fog. Some brightness is possible at times. Winds becoming light.