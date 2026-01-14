Welsh Government is seeking to appoint a new member to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority.

This is an opportunity to play a vital role in protecting and enhancing this internationally significant area.

Bannau Brycheiniog is more than a breathtaking landscape; it is a living, working environment that supports wildlife, culture and communities.

As a National Park Authority member, you will help guide the Park’s strategic direction, ensuring it continues to thrive for future generations.

This is a chance to influence decisions that address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, including reversing biodiversity decline, tackling climate change and promoting sustainable tourism.

National Parks are central to Wales’s health and wellbeing agenda, offering spaces for recreation, learning and connection with nature. They also play a key role in supporting vibrant local communities and fostering inclusivity.

National Park Authority members are responsible, individually and collectively, for providing effective leadership for the Authority, setting policies and ensuring that objectives are met.

Every member has equal standing on the Authority, whether appointed by Welsh Ministers or a Local Authority.

Together, they work collaboratively to safeguard the natural environment, while supporting communities and inspiring people to connect with nature.

If you are a professional who values environmental stewardship and wants to contribute to shaping a greener, more sustainable future, we invite you to bring your expertise and vision to the table.

Previous experience with a public sector authority or board is not required. We welcome applications from individuals across varied backgrounds, provided their skills and expertise are relevant.

Catherine Mealing-Jones, Chief Executive, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority said: “Effective leadership is vital to the future of our national park. New Members bring welcome new perspectives and diverse skills and experiences to our work and that of our partners as we work together to deliver Dyfodol y Bannau our Management Plan.

The role of Members at the National Park Authority is critical in galvanising the action needed to respond to the climate, nature, and well-being crises, and to maintain the National Park’s special qualities for current and future generations.”

Apply by 4pm on February 3 2026 at gov.wales/public-appointments. Interviews will take place on March 9 and 10 2026.

For queries, contact publicappointments@gov.wales or call 0300 025 5454.