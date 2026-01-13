NRW supports plans for controversial new Welsh national park despite objections

The Welsh Government will further consider the proposal for a new National Park based on the existing Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape (formerly Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) following a Public Notice period and on receipt of information and evidence, including consultation responses.

The Welsh Government commissioned Natural Resources Wales, in its role as a statutory advisor to apply tests relating to the natural beauty and opportunities for open air recreation for people to understand and enjoy this special area in the potential designation of a National Park.

This included assessing the geographical features in the area, evaluating its suitability against the legal definitions of a National Park, determining the boundaries of the new Park, and making a recommendation to Ministers.

During the past three years, NRW has carried out detailed evaluations, data gathering, technical assessments, and engagement with communities and stakeholders, including public engagement in 2023, public consultation in 2024, and the most recent statutory consultation in 2025.

The Board’s decision has been made based on issues relating directly to the statutory tests and the criteria for designation, whilst acknowledging the range of feedback, support and concerns, including objections from local authorities as statutory consultees during consultation.

Neil Sachdev Chair of Natural Resources Wales said: “We have assessed the evidence and opinions as part of the consultation and applied statutory tests relating to natural beauty and geographical features of the area and opportunities for more sustainable tourism. Our Board was satisfied that the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, and its boundary, meet the statutory requirement for designation.

“We recognise the range of feedback expressed to date and want to reassure communities that all representations, including support and objections, together with evidence, will be provided to the Welsh Government at the end of the Public Notice period to assist with their final decision.”

The Public Notice period will begin on the 16 January 2026 until 15 February 2026, giving people a further opportunity to formally respond to the proposal.

During the Public Notice period, the Designation Order and accompanying documents will be available online and in public buildings across the region. At the end of this period, NRW will submit all information to the Welsh Government, which will consider NRW’s evidence alongside wider issues raised by the public and stakeholders before agreeing the next steps.

For further information visit: https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/north-east-gogledd-ddwyrain/new-national-park-proposal-information-page-wales/